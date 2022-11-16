‘Scrappy Sisters’ donates quilts to Covington Co. Sheriff’s toy drive

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children.

The group, known as the “Scrappy Sisters,” has made and donated more than 1,200 quilts to senior citizens, cancer patients and storm victims since 2014.

This year, group members have donated about 20 of their quilts to the Covington County Sheriff’s Department for its annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

“Everybody loves a quilt,” said Pauline Lightsey, a member of “Scrappy Sisters.”

“A quilt is something there that they can just wrap up in and quilts just make people feel good.”

The “Scrappy Sisters” make an average of about 130 quilts each year.

The group meets once a week at The Springs Church in Collins.

To learn more, you can call the church at 601-765-4363.

