Redistricting going into effect in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to redistricting in Jones County, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, County Engineer and Circuit Clerk are working together to make sure the changes are happening as they should.

Redistricting happens every 10 years due to the growing population in each county. The law states that the board of supervisors must look at the population of each district and make a change if it’s not within 5% of each beat.

“[It’s] mostly geared towards shrinking the population of District 4, which is the south part of the county, because it’s ... giving more population to Beat 5 ...,” said Chief Administrative Officer and Board Attorney Danielle Ashley

“There’s going to be some voters in Jones County that the redistricting is actually going to put them in another beat, which will require them to go to a different precinct to vote,” said Circuit Court Clerk Concetta Brooks.

Jones County residents are encouraged to call the Circuit Clerk’s office if they have any questions about redistricting or if it will directly affect them.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.