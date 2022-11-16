PRCC students awarded $55K in scholarship funds

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scholarships through partnerships have given Pearl River Community College students opportunities for growth thanks to some generous donations provided by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.

Students can breathe a little easier, knowing that they don’t have to worry so much about financial stressors. A total of 111 students at PRCC received $500 each in scholarships.

Power Association CEO Matthew Ware said empowering the community is the goal.

“We feel like this scholarship can be that push to that student,” said Ware. “Sometimes, it’s just a small amount, and a student says they can’t go to college because they don’t have the money or can’t afford it.”

“We look at this, and it doesn’t cover the entire cost, but if it gives the boost the student needs to further their education, then we’ve done something great for our community,” Ware added.

PRCC president Dr. Adam Breerwood said doing something great makes a difference. He said it starts with learning, retaining and applying what you have learned in order to be the change you want to see in the world.

“We are proud to be the Wildcats, and we’re going to everything with pride, respect, class and character,” said Breerwood. “We’re trying to build better mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. Better communities and all those things begin with higher education.”

Pine Belt Foundation Executive Director Michael Dixon said the non-profit’s aim is to bridge the equity gap and assist where needed.

“We are that in-between piece between a company that cares and a cause they support,” said Dixon. “To know that this many students over ten years have had the opportunity to be trained for whatever field they will go into it’s really rewarding to be a part of it and we’re thankful.”

Pearl River Valley Electric Power has helped over 2,000 students and has given $2 million dollars to promote higher education.

Applications for 2023 scholarships are available starting in November.

