Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi

Thomas W. Cofer
Thomas W. Cofer(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi.

Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne, was captured in Lauderdale County late Tuesday night.

As for Cofer, he was captured Wednesday morning after a pursuit involving police.

According to the Madison Police Department, Flowood Police alerted them that a stolen vehicle had possibly been seen in the Madison area.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the Highway 463 overpass over Interstate 55.

Officers tried to stop the Dodge, but the vehicle fled. Officers began pursuing the vehicle into Gluckstadt and Madison County. The Gluckstadt Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were notified and assisted during the chase.

When the vehicle reached Gluckstadt Road and Highway 463, the driver lost control, left the highway and ran into a vacant field.

Cofer was then taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

