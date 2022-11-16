Win Stuff
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit

Schools Against Vaping has set a Nov. 17 deadline for school districts that want to join in a class action lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against E-cigarette maker JUUL.

The group, “Schools Against Vaping” has set a Nov. 17 deadline for schools to join a national class action lawsuit against that company.

In September, Juul Labs, Inc. agreed to pay more than $438 million to nearly three dozen states to settle a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing of its products to teens.

However, Michael Marks, the executive director of “Schools Against Vaping,” says individual school districts stand to benefit from future payments.

“We don’t know when the lawyer teams will consolidate all of these national efforts, so we’re playing it safe,” Marks said. “We’re cutting off this weekend, and we’re reporting all of our recruited schools and hope they will get some much-needed support.”

“All they have to do is go online to www.schoolsagainstvaping.org, click on the tab that says ‘Join the Cause.’ We ask for a contact from the school district, so it needs to be somebody official.”

So far, 15 school districts across Mississippi are working with “Schools Against Vaping” in that suit.

