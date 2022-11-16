Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More cold and cloudy weather for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be cloudy and cold this evening as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and cold as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday. That will give us some of the coldest air of the season for your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday morning will be frigid as temperatures start off in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll warm up in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under sunny skies.

This weekend is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on...
UPDATE: Jones County missing person found safe
Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel.
Ohio law enforcement groups searching for accused Laurel murder suspect
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/15
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/15
11/15 Ryan's "Cloudy & Cooler" Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/15 Ryan’s “Cloudy & Cooler” Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/15 Ryan's "Cloudy & Cooler" Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/15 Ryan's "Cloudy & Cooler" Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/14
Rain moves in tonight. We’ll be cold for the rest of this week.