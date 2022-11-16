Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community.

Volunteers from all over the Hub City dedicated their time and energy to make the third annual “free” thanksgiving meal all that and more. Marco Baker, the owner, said he is thankful for all the support he has received.

“The donations have helped in a large way and we can’t do it without the people. I just thank everyone for pushing the vision god has given to us,” Marco said.

Myron Lott is the owner of The Mint Julep Patio, an event venue in Hattiesburg. He took time out of his day to help Baker and assist in any way possible.

“It’s a mutual benefit,” Lott said, “It’s rewarding, and I appreciate ... Marco and the first lady, Mae Baker, for giving us a platform to give back to so many.”

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles fed over 11,300 people in the community.

