LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Tigers now sit at No. 6 and are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was a key piece in the Tigers’ win as he accounted for four sacks and two forced fumbles in the game. Perkins was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU round out the top four. Click here for full rankings.

LSU has locked up the SEC West race and will face No. 1 Georgia for the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Tigers have two regular season games left against UAB at home on Saturday, Nov. 19 and on the road at Texas A&M.

The Tigers have faced the Bulldogs four times in the conference title game with LSU winning three of them, the last coming in 2019 when LSU went 15-0 and captured the National Championship over Clemson.

