Laurel Fire Dept. gives away smoke alarms and fire extinguishers

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department Home Smoke Alarm and Fire Extinguisher Giveaway Program helps educate homeowners about home fire prevention and safety awareness.

As part of the program, firefighters will install smoke alarms at participants’ homes. They will also teach homeowners about proper placement and the importance of regularly checking alarms. Firefighters also stress the importance of having a fire extinguisher in every home.

“The Laurel Fire Department has always stressed the importance in the schools about fire safety,” reads a press release from the department. “Now we want to go to the homeowners and their family[sic] and teach fire safety and awareness. It is our mission to help expand the knowledge of fire safety to every business, every home, every school and individual in the City of Laurel.”

Through a partnership with Walmart, the Laurel Fire Department will provide each participant with one fire extinguisher per home and up to three smoke alarms.

Requirements to be eligible for the program are as follows:

Must be a homeowner

Must live within the jurisdiction of the City of Laurel

Must sign the waiver

The homeowner must be present at the time of installation.

The program will start on Thursday, Nov. 17, and run thru Jan. 6.

To sign up, call 601-428-6597 during regular business hours (8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.) Monday-Friday.

Churches, apartments, schools, businesses and rental properties are not eligible for the giveaway program.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.