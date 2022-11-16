Jones Logistics hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ event for DuBard School and the Children’s Center for Communication and Development

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday morning, Jones Logistics provided a hands-on opportunity for kids to explore a 53-foot Kenworth truck.

The kids of University of Southern Mississippi’s DuBard School and Children’s Center for Communication and Development were able to “touch a truck” like the ones they’d seen in their learning materials.

The kids were able to experience different senses by touching the wheels, climbing in the cab and honking the horn.

“I know that kids see these big trucks on the road and for them to be able to climb inside and see where someone sits to drive in the trucks and then also stay in the back and there’s a bed back there,” said Lauren Brescher, Jones Logistics marketing manager. “I think that’s unique for them to be able to climb in,”

With Jones Logistics being headquartered in the Hub City, Brescher says its important to help the community in anyway the company can.

