HPD seeks public’s help in finding commercial thief

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Hattiesburg woman wanted on a commercial burglary warrant.

Melissa Leggett has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred at U-Haul on Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.

HPD is asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.