HPD seeks public’s help in finding commercial thief

Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Hattiesburg woman...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Hattiesburg woman wanted on a commercial burglary warrant.

Melissa Leggett has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred at U-Haul on Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.

HPD is asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

