Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to distribute meth


-(Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months (five years) in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentencing announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, Maketia Dozier, 35, conspired with others to distribute meth in and around Hattiesburg during a period between the beginning of Oct. 2020 to Dec. 9, 2020.  During the course of the conspiracy, Dozier was found to be responsible for the distribution of 18 pounds of meth.

In addition to the prison sentence, Dozier was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area.

“Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Police Department. 

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

