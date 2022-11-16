Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many cities across the globe are battling to recover their tourism industries from COVID-19, but VisitHATTIESBURG reports that the Hub City is bouncing back.

“When we look at the numbers from 2021 to 2022, we’ve actually grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG executive director.

Hattiesburg’s tourism spending is competing with the rest of Mississippi as well.

“As of October of 2022, we were still Mississippi’s third most visited city,” said Dorsey. “In fact, in the month of October, we had more than 350,000 trips just to the Hub City.”

Between the growing art scene and award-winning community events, Hattiesburg is catching the traveler’s eye more often than not.

“With the amount of work the Hattiesburg Downtown Association does for Brews and Bites, the Downtown Brew Fest and all the different activities that go on downtown, that brings in travelers from all over the place,” said Todd Jackson, the executive director of Area Development Partnership. “There’s a unique flavor to all those different events, so we’re very fortunate to live in a community with that much going on.”

According to statistics released by VisitHATTIESBURG, approximately 1.7 million people traveled to Hattiesburg from a distance of 50 or more miles from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022.

As the tourism reputation continues to grow in Hattiesburg, the organization is expecting even bigger numbers in the following years.

According to VisitHATTIESBURG, the group will soon receive $1.75 million in ARPA funding that can be spent through 2026.

