Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022

Approximately 1.7 million people traveled to Hattiesburg from a distance of 50 or more miles from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many cities across the globe are battling to recover their tourism industries from COVID-19, but VisitHATTIESBURG reports that the Hub City is bouncing back.

“When we look at the numbers from 2021 to 2022, we’ve actually grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG executive director.

Hattiesburg’s tourism spending is competing with the rest of Mississippi as well.

“As of October of 2022, we were still Mississippi’s third most visited city,” said Dorsey. “In fact, in the month of October, we had more than 350,000 trips just to the Hub City.”

Between the growing art scene and award-winning community events, Hattiesburg is catching the traveler’s eye more often than not.

“With the amount of work the Hattiesburg Downtown Association does for Brews and Bites, the Downtown Brew Fest and all the different activities that go on downtown, that brings in travelers from all over the place,” said Todd Jackson, the executive director of Area Development Partnership. “There’s a unique flavor to all those different events, so we’re very fortunate to live in a community with that much going on.”

According to statistics released by VisitHATTIESBURG, approximately 1.7 million people traveled to Hattiesburg from a distance of 50 or more miles from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022.

As the tourism reputation continues to grow in Hattiesburg, the organization is expecting even bigger numbers in the following years.

According to VisitHATTIESBURG, the group will soon receive $1.75 million in ARPA funding that can be spent through 2026.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on...
UPDATE: Jones County missing person found safe
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.
19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel.
Ohio law enforcement groups searching for accused Laurel murder suspect

Latest News

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
Schools Against Vaping has set a Nov. 17 deadline for school districts that want to join in a...
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit
Nov. 17 is deadline for joining JUUL lawsuit