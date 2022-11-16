Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo, Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14.
Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.
He eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.
Police said Patterson worked at the airport and had access to aircraft.
He faced local and federal charges as a result. His attorney Tony Farese had requested a psychological evaluation.
