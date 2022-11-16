Chi Omega’s ‘Songfest’ helps sorority hit $1M donation mark for Make-A-Wish Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Chi Omega sorority on the University of Southern Miss campus reached a major milestone in their support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

After last week’s “Songfest,” the sorority brought in over $315,000 in donations and passed the $1 million mark for the charity.

Katherine Fasnacht, a Chi Omega member says during this holiday event fundraiser, the sorority was able to grant a wish for a six-year-old girl with Leukemia.

“What was really awesome and special for us is that we actually had a wish reveal during the event, we told a lovely little girl that she is going to Disney World this year and that was super heartwarming, she found out and Cinderella and Prince Charming told her, and it was just so sweet and so precious,” said Fasnacht.

This was the 71st year of the Chi Omega’s Songfest event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.