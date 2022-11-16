Change of command at Camp Shelby set for Dec. 1

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center will welcome a new commander in early December.

The Mississippi National Guard is hosting a “Change of Command” ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Camp Shelby.

Col. Richard “Rick” Weaver will relinquish command to Col. William “Lee” Henry during a ceremony located in Dolton Hall (Building 1490).

Weaver assumed Camp Shelby’s reins on Nov. 1, 2020.

Henry, a Richton native, will become the 37th commander of Camp Shelby.

The time-honored military tradition of the “Change of Command” ceremony, also known as the passing of the colors, dates back to the 18th century.

This ceremony identifies the distinguished transfer of leadership between commanders.

The passing of the colors is symbolic to the uniqueness of a unit while allowing subordinates to witness a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for the training center, operations, and personnel.

The Change of Command ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of the outgoing commander and his family, while welcoming the incoming commander and family as the new, most senior-ranking officer of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

