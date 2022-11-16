Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Change of command at Camp Shelby set for Dec. 1

Col. Richard "Rick" Weaver will relinquish his command of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training...
Col. Richard "Rick" Weaver will relinquish his command of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on Dec. 1.(Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center will welcome a new commander in early December.

The Mississippi National Guard is hosting a “Change of Command” ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Camp Shelby.

Col. Richard “Rick” Weaver will relinquish command to Col. William “Lee” Henry during a ceremony located in Dolton Hall (Building 1490).

Weaver assumed Camp Shelby’s reins on Nov. 1, 2020.

Henry, a Richton native, will become the 37th commander of Camp Shelby.

The time-honored military tradition of the “Change of Command” ceremony, also known as the passing of the colors, dates back to the 18th century.

This ceremony identifies the distinguished transfer of leadership between commanders.

The passing of the colors is symbolic to the uniqueness of a unit while allowing subordinates to witness a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for the training center, operations, and personnel.

The Change of Command ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of the outgoing commander and his family, while welcoming the incoming commander and family as the new, most senior-ranking officer of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
-
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to distribute meth
Trey Lowe III, Southern Miss
Southern Miss QB Trey Lowe talks recent performance, previews South Alabama
Trey Lowe III, Southern Miss
Southern Miss QB Trey Lowe talks recent performance, previews South Alabama