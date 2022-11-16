Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested positive.

“As you know, the Mississippi poultry industry is our number one agriculture commodity, and it’s about a $3 billion industry for the state of Mississippi,” said Amanda Masholie, Lawrence County extension director at Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Masholie said the bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease that can strike domestic poultry without any warning, and it can be devastating to the Mississippi poultry industry.

However, she says there are ways for bird handlers to help prevent the spread by looking for symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, decreased egg production and swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb or hocks.

“The public health concern of avian influenza impacting humans is relatively low,” said Masholie. “As long as you cook chicken and eggs to 165 degrees, which is the recommended safe temperature, you’re not going to be at risk for this illness or any other type of food-borne illness.”

The global problem isn’t just impacting farmers. Jeremy Cumpton, the Hattiesburg Zoo conservation, education and wildlife director says the zoo staff has been taking safety protocols.

“[We are] covering their food and water bowls and making sure it is as preventable as possible; however, for them, we are wearing full PPE suits, and we are doing everything we can do to mitigate as much as the risk as possible,” said Cumpton. “This is not only for the areas with birds but for also some of the other areas in the zoo, we are doing more foot baths, this is just something we are having to tackle as an entire organization.”

Cumpton says the zoo has taken all chickens and parrots off exhibit. They should be returning to regular protocols within the next few weeks.

