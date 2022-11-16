11/16 Ryan’s “Even Colder” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re still in the midst of a “slow burn” cooling trend as temperatures keep falling thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Yesterday morning we ranged from the 40s to the 60s for our morning low as the front was pushing through, and saw a cloudy, damp afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. This morning saw lows fall down to the mid 30s at the lowest, though Hattiesburg and most the Central Pine Belt lingered closer to 40. This afternoon will “warm” up to around 53 degrees, but we’re still not done. Thursday morning will fall to near freezing in Hattiesburg, meaning we’ll see likely widespread frost and light freeze conditions in the northernmost Pine Belt counties. Thursday afternoon will be our coolest of the week, falling down to 52, though some upper 40s are likely in those same counties with the freeze conditions.

Friday morning is where the cooling stops, but the “damage” will already be done as we fall into the upper 20s. I’m expecting near 27 for Hattiesburg, generally meaning areas to the south will be 2-6 degrees warmer and areas to the north will be 2-6 degrees cooler. Those are freeze conditions no matter how you slice it, and getting dangerously cold the further north you go. Thankfully that’s where the warming begins, and each morning after that will be warmer with very few exceptions. We’ll bounce around the mid 30s in the morning through the weekend, but rapid, noticeable warming will begin by the middle of next week as our next front moves in. That’ll have us up to nearly 70 by Thanksgiving, but showers and potential thunderstorms are the price we’ll pay.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.