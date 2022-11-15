Wills for Heroes Foundation helps Jones Co. first responders

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders in Jones County were given help with free legal services Monday.

The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division offered help to Jones County first responders through the Wills for Heroes Foundation.

The goal is to give back to local heroes and help prepare essential legal documents for free. The event focuses on wills, advanced health care directives and durable powers of attorney.

“It’s all about honoring the law enforcement and the first responders that put their lives on the line every day for us,” said Danielle Ashley, the Jones County Board of Supervisors CAO and attorney. “It’s all about honoring them with a free service, being able to give them these legal documents that hopefully give them some piece of mind.”

The event included firefighters, police officers, health care providers and all first responders in Jones county.

