William Carey hosts high school students interested in the medical field

On Monday, an event at William Carey University allowed high school students to get an in-depth look at what it will truly look like to be college students going into the medical field.

Raven Baker, a junior at Hattiesburg High School, wants to be a pediatrician. She said talking with current medical students left a big impression.

“[The] best part about coming here was the ‘Q and A’ because you actually got to talk to students who’ve been here and experienced it themselves, so that was the best part, getting to ask questions and get to see other students point of views,” said Baker.

Makenzie Paul, a senior at Purvis High School, said the potential salary from working in the medical field is nice. She also wants to better women’s health by becoming an OBGYN.

“I felt very encouraged, and I was everyone came up and wanted to talk and tell me about their program and even programs that weren’t theirs, they wanted to just tell me how good because I’m strictly interested in osteopathic medicine,” said Paul. “I had PT students come and tell me hey that’s a great program, they all just encouraged even if that wasn’t their program.”

Ayo Adebayo, a first-year medical student, said events like today didn’t exist when she was getting ready for school. She thinks of the medical field as a lifelong career and encourages high schoolers to start asking questions now.

“I say talk to a lot of people, talk to the counselors, talk to your high school teachers talk to your physician, your family physician that you may have if you’re interested and there’s a lot of people that can help you along the way,” said Adebayo.

Dr. Veronica Scott, the director of university at William Carey, said days like today help to give back to the community.

“Events like today help to open those doors, help to get them into the rooms to talk to the people who can help them gain admissions and so we want to bring about healthcare throughout our community and this is one way that we increase that access,” said Scott.

William Carey University offers five medical programs, including osteopathic medicine, nursing, physical therapy, pharmacy and health administration.

