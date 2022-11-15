Win Stuff
Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign aims to help USM students have happy holidays

The goal is to provide holiday cheer to students who may not be able to celebrate the season with their families.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Wesley Foundation is kicking off its second annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign.

The goal is to provide holiday cheer to students who may not be able to celebrate the season with their families. Similar to Angel Tree, the campaign provides presents for international students who cannot go home for the holiday season.

The Wesley Foundation invites individuals to choose a name from the tree, buy a gift for the student and return it to their office where staff will make sure the student receives the present.

“Being at college, it’s the first time you’re kind of away from your family and because of that, you kind of embrace a new family and your college home, and the international students are a part of our family,” said John Burris a USM junior.

Erin Bynum said this is her second year being involved with the project.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the assignments and extracurricular [activities] to a point where you’re not as focused on being in fellowship with one another, celebrating holidays, and just taking that time for yourself, your family and friends, and your community,” said Bynum. “I think this a special way to promote that.”

Gifts can be dropped off until Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at the USM Wesley Foundation building.

