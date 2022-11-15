WATCH: Suspects burglarize church van in Hattiesburg; police seeking information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating two suspects wanted for burglarizing a church van.

The two suspects, shown in the video above, provided by HPD, shattered the window of a church van and stole the vehicle’s battery at Word of Faith Christian Church on Oct. 11, 2022.

If you have any information pertaining to the two suspects, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.