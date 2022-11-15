WATCH: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s. She joined Karen Abernathy to reminisce about the good old days in Biloxi as we celebrate WLOX’s 60th anniversary.
