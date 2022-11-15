How to prevent porch pirates this holiday season

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine ordering a gift for a family member only to have it taken off your front door.

With the holiday season approaching, many people will be shopping online. As gifts pile up at the door, Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims warns people to be wary of porch pirates.

A new national survey indicated that 35% of Americans have fallen victim to porch pirates.

“It’s basically a crime of opportunity,” said Sims. “They’ll see a package on a porch or they’ll see a delivery person driving around stopping and dropping packages off and they’ll take advantage of that.”

Delivery services have a variety of means that a shopper can take to ensure their package safety. For example, Amazon has delivery lockers throughout big cities inside different stores that cannot be opened without a certain code.

“Depending on the service, you can get it insured,” said Sims. “You can leave specific instructions like, ‘go around back and put it on the patio,’ something like that.”

Doorbell and security cameras may help after the package is stolen, but rarely deters criminals.

Without a safe post office box or security back, you could be the next victim.

“Unless a person has a security camera and it’s positioned in such a way to where we get a good facial recognition or a vehicle description, chances are slim,” said Sims.

Of those who have claimed to be victims of porch pirates, 60% also reported having at least one security camera.

