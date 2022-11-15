Perry Central High School to start State Testing Boot Camp

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School is preparing their kids for boot camp .... State Testing Boot Camp, that is.

Starting Nov. 28, two sessions during school hours will take place where students will be studying for state testing, one in the morning and one after lunch.

These training sessions will focus on the four core subjects and be taught through different teaching methods.

“Oftentimes, students go through so much pressure with state testing that they may doubt themselves,” said PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager. “We at Perry Central really champion our students to believe that they can do it.”

“We always say, we’re the best, better than the rest, we are the mighty mighty Bulldogs, and we firmly believe that at Perry Central.”

The boot camp will last until Dec. 7, with state testing occurring the following week.

