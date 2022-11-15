Ohio law enforcement groups searching for accused Laurel murder suspect

News tip from WTVG in Toledo, Ohio.

FREMONT, Ohio. (WDAM) - Law enforcement groups in Ohio are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a Laurel murder investigation.

According to the Fremont Police Department, members of the department, along with assistance from the Sandusky County Regional Special Response Team, Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence located inside the Ross Park Apartment Complex Monday morning.

Law enforcement attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 19-year-old Ronald Buckley who has a warrant for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony assault related to a shooting that happened in Laurel on Oct. 24.

Due to the proximity of the operations to school buildings, several schools, including Ross High School, Vanguard and Fremont Middle School, were put under a temporary lockdown.

According to police, Buckley has not been taken into custody and may have left the area.

Information about the shooting or the suspect’s current location can be given to the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565.

Information about criminal activity can also be given to the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

You can read the full Fremont police press release below:

