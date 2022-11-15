Win Stuff
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 sent two individuals to the emergency department with moderate injuries Monday around 7 pm. 

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients. 

Firefighters immediately began emergency medical treatment and used the jaws of life to extricate one individual who was entrapped.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

