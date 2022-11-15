Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course

(Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will have its annual Defensive Driving Certification Course.

The test challenges each officer’s ability to maneuver forward and backward between cones set in designated areas on the track.

While there aren’t many reports of accidents directly caused by officers, the same cannot be said for the drivers that share the road.

“In today’s age, you have people out on the streets driving while playing on their cell phones and everything, and sometimes, it’s our fault,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Sometimes it’s not, but the people need to start paying more attention, especially when police officers are coming through zones with their blue lights and sirens on.”

The course is part of a state mandate requiring law enforcement to log at least 40 hours of continuous training.

