Hub City welcomes 37th mural, ‘Daylily Destination’

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is now one painting closer to reaching its goal of becoming the “City of 100 Murals.”

The Hub City, along with the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, welcomes its 37th mural titled “Daylily Destination.”

This is the first art project to be completed on metal, and building owner Laura Waites said she was excited when asked if a mural could be painted on the side of the Waites & Associates building located on Newman Street.

“I loved all the murals that have been painted in town, and I’ve kind of been a little envious of the other buildings that have gotten it, but I’m so excited that we have a little paint on our metal now,” said Waites.

In 2008, the Hattiesburg City Council adopted the daylily as the city’s flower and mural artist Kym Garraway said she used this as inspiration to paint vibrant colors that would make residents and travelers stop and look.

“Well, the Daylily Society actually gave me pictures of the daylilies that were created in our town,” said Garraway. “They were hybridized which means they became themselves. Our town explodes with talent and I love for the city to be proud of those people, young and old.”

The mural stands 50 feet wide and more than 10 feet tall, and Garraway says she is looking forward to the many more murals that will be painted throughout the Hub City.

Ahead of the blooming season, the Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society will plant special variations of the flowers in front of the mural, to create more of an engaging experience for locals and visitors.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

