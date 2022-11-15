Golden Eagles Women’s Basketball Teams partners with FGH Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team is partnering up with the Forrest General Cancer Center to help make a difference for its patients.

During the season, the basketball team is asking Pine Belt residents to take part in the fundraiser “Pledge for the Three-Ball,” which gives fans and the community a chance to donate money for every three-ball that is shot during the games.

Head Coach Joye Lee- McNelis said this fundraiser is close to her heart as she currently undergoes treatment for stage 4 lung cancer at the Forrest General Cancer Center.

“We have clinical trials that go on there at the Forest cancer center, we have amazing physicians, we have an unbelievable research team that is giving back to our community, to do research to find cures for all types of cancer,” said McNelis. “I’ve been there, I’ve watched it, I’ve watched drugs that are created to be able to help cure cancer. Let’s support our Forest Cancer Center.”

If you would like to make a one-time donation, you can visit fghfoundation.com/basketball.

