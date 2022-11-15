Extra Table kicks off Tackle Hunger holiday campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices rising ahead of the holiday season, Extra Table hopes to provide families in need with a happy Thanksgiving meal without the financial burden.

The organization kicked off its Tackle Hunger holiday campaign with distribution day here in the Pine Belt.

Approximately 3,000 turkeys will be distributed among 57 food pantries across the state.

With one in five Mississippians fighting hunger, the extra table and its partners understand the importance of giving back this holiday season.

“We are seeing such a great amount of need right now, and so, it’s great for the community to come together and everybody to do something to make a difference to take care of our neighbors who are struggling right now,” Ann McCullen, executive director of the Edward Street Fellowship Center.

A $15 donation will help secure a turkey for a family.

To donate, Venmo Extra Table or visit the Tackle Hunger website HERE.

