2 vehicle thefts under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of two vehicles.

The sheriff’s department said a 2003 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Tower Road in Moselle. The motorcycle is copper in color with the tag number MC C5620.

- (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

JCSD also said a 2019 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 ATV, blue in color, was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Magnolia Road in eastern Jones County.

- (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

It is unknown if the cases are related.

Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or motorcycle is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.