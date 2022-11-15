2 vehicle thefts under investigation in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of two vehicles.
The sheriff’s department said a 2003 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Tower Road in Moselle. The motorcycle is copper in color with the tag number MC C5620.
JCSD also said a 2019 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 ATV, blue in color, was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Magnolia Road in eastern Jones County.
It is unknown if the cases are related.
Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or motorcycle is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
