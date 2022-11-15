11/15 Ryan’s “Cloudy & Cooler” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be grey and damp across the Pine Belt this morning, though one of those will be corrected quickly while the other lingers. It’ll be the clouds that stick with us, while the rain will dry up in the next hour or so and not return for over a week. Today’s front passed through during our Sunrise show, just leaving the area by 8 AM. That means cooler air is going to continue to filter in throughout the day, leading to a bit of a spread of temperatures across the Pine Belt. Around sunrise it was low 40s on the northwestern end of the Pine Belt and mid 50s on the southern. Today’s high will have a similar range in the low-to-mid 50s, while the southern end will still top out in the low 60s thanks to being the last to get today’s cooler air. Things will become much more consistently cold across the area by tomorrow morning as the low falls into the upper 30s. Our highs and lows will keep falling slowly until Thursday, when they’ll get a boost of cooler and drier air on Thursday. That’ll bring the sun back, but we’re still talking mid 50s at the warmest with a few mornings in a row in the low 30s/upper 20s. In fact, we won’t climb back into the 60s until the middle of next week, just as rain is moving back in! That unfortunately makes it likely roads will be wet for Thanksgiving travel, but we’ll see how it shapes up as it gets closer.

