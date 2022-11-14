War Veteran speaks about life lessons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 1st Lt. Clebe McClary visited Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg where he and his wife were greeted with warm smiles and hugs.

A professional speaker and author, McClary said his faith has kept him grounded during difficult seasons. Trials have transformed his perspective and helped him embrace his testimony.

“Do something for your country,” he said.

Pine Belt veterans and their families gathered for Sunday service to honor those who fought for our country.

McClary believes discipline is an important part of the mix.

“I think we can turn this country around,” McClary said. “Go to other countries and see what they don’t have in Haiti, Cuba, or Afghanistan and help somebody else.”

McClary was seriously wounded during the Vietnam War. He lost his left eye and left arm, but that’s not the full story.

He continued to lead his men during their mission and became a symbol of courage and hope around the world.

“Is that bird living or is that bird dead?” he asked as he beganwhen telling a folklore. “The hermit looked at the young boy and said ‘So, it is as you will.’

“I tell young people, ‘Your future in this country is in your hands. It is as you will.’”

He said he is truly thankful for his spouse and the love she always has shown. He described her as the most amazing woman in the world.

“If it hadn’t been for my wife that loved me and cared for me and gave me a reason to live, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

‘Living Proof’ and ‘Semper Fidelis’ are two books published by 1st Lt. Clebe McClary.

