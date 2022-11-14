Win Stuff
UPDATE: Jones County missing person found safe

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Jones County man was found safe on Monday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was found safe on Monday, Nov. 14.

Officials had released a missing persons report earlier in the day after Piner’s family reported that he hadn’t been seen since Nov. 9.

