Toy drive set for Dec. 10 at Sigler Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Two Hattiesburg businesses are blending efforts during another holiday season. staging the sixth annual “Giving While Living” toy drive.

Haircreations by Shelia and Peanuts Moving currently are accepting donations of toys at 1605 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg, and will be doing so for about the next four weeks.

The toys will be given away during a two-hour event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sigler Center, 305 Conti Street, Hattiesburg.

Organizers said the event had grown over the years to now include 30 sponsors. That backing has allowed the organizers to include pizza and refreshments during the giveaway and to take photos with familiar cartoon characters, as well as Santa Claus himself.

For more information or if considering becoming a sponsor, please call (601) 408-3535.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.