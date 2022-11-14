Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third quarter Saturday at Alabama A&M and did not return. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13.

Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

J.P. Adandre, an Ohio State University transfer, finished out the “Gulf Coast Classic.”

The win also gave the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) homefield advantage for the Cricket SWAC Championship game

JSU receiver Shane Hooks had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama A&M was led by running back Donovan Eaglin, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers wrap up their regular-season schedule against archrival Alcorn State University (5-5, 4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lorman, Miss.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins fire chief talks about Annie B's
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
Holder, 38, was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with nine counts of aggravated...
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
The Street Festival in Purvis doubled in size from 2020.
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
Felipe Haas celebrates a 2nd-half 3-pointer that helped Southern MIss stun Vanderbilt 60-48 at...
USM stuns Vanderbilt, 60-48

Latest News

Bout's Routes holds Toy Drive for kids in need
Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need
Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway
Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway
Hattiesburg Concert Band is in its 39th season.
Hattiesburg Concert Band holds free Veterans Day concert
Many animals may be forced inside due to lower temperatures.
Zoo may seem bare as temperatures drop