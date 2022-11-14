Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13.

Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

J.P. Adandre, an Ohio State University transfer, finished out the “Gulf Coast Classic.”

The win also gave the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) homefield advantage for the Cricket SWAC Championship game

JSU receiver Shane Hooks had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama A&M was led by running back Donovan Eaglin, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers wrap up their regular-season schedule against archrival Alcorn State University (5-5, 4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lorman, Miss.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.