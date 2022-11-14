Win Stuff
Rain moves in tonight. We’ll be cold for the rest of this week.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The weather will be cloudy and wet this evening as rain moves into the area. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Rain will be likely overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

A few showers will be possible tomorrow morning, mainly before 9 am. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday. That will give us some of the coldest air of the season for your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday morning will be frigid as temperatures start off in the upper 20s. We’ll warm up in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under sunny skies.

This weekend is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

