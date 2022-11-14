Win Stuff
Mississippi Sports Museum announces 2022 C Spire Conerly trophy nominees(Mississippi Sports Museum)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Monday afternoon.

The Conerly Trophy is an award given to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi selected by each college and university with a football program.

This year’s nominees are:

  • Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard (Running Back)
  • Belhaven University – Connor Fordham (Linebacker)
  • Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (Quarterback)
  • Jackson State University – Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)
  • Millsaps College – Moïse Tezzo (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner)
  • Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (Running Back)
  • Mississippi State University – Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (Defensive Back)
  • Mississippi Valley State University – Ronnie Thomas (Defensive Lineman)
  • University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (Running Back)
  • University of Southern Mississippi – Jason Brownlee (Wide Receiver)

This year’s winner will become the 27th recipient since the program started in 1996. The award is voted on by a panel of media and NFL scouts who cover college football in the state.

The 2022 C Spire Conerly winner will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on November 29.

Tickets are available here.

