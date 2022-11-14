MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg.

Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat.

Piner is about 6 ft. in height and 150 lbs., with brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Piner’s location is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

