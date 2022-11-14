Win Stuff
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

Sunday morning fire caused major damage to structure
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire.

The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived.

Northeast eventually was joined by units from three more volunteer departments, including Central Lamar, Oak Grove and Southeast Lamar.

The time and site of the fire were not posted with a group of pictures Sunday on Facebook.

The photos would seem to indicate the home was a total loss, but nether Northeast Lamar nor the Lamar County Fire Coordinator’s Office could be reached for official details Sunday evening.

Also responding to the scene were Lifeguard Ambulance and the Lamar County Road Department.

