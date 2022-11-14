Hub City announces 2 holiday event dates in Dec.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendars. Two holiday events are coming to the Hub City in December.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, the Christmas Tree Lighting event is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, and Midnight on Front Street, the New Year’s Eve celebration, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The tree lighting, which follows the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade, will officially kick off the holiday season in Hattiesburg.

“The City’s Christmas tree lighting in Town Square Park is one of Hattiesburg’s best holiday traditions,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “It, along with the Jaycees Christmas Parade, is an opportunity for the community to collectively usher in the joy and meaning of the Christmas season.”

The lighting will include live musical performances, followed by a countdown that will turn on all lights in Town Square Park including the city’s tree.

Additional activities include photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village and food and beverage vendors. Several downtown Hattiesburg businesses will also be open.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting program will begin immediately following the end of the parade, which finishes at Town Square Park. The event theme this year is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

“This year’s theme speaks to our belief that ‘home’ is fostered by the people, places and traditions with which we surround ourselves,” said Barker. “Many among us grew up in Hattiesburg. Others chose Hattiesburg.

“All are welcomed and belong in this community, and we hope as the holidays approach, many will feel the comfort, love and peace that come with being among friends in Hattiesburg.”

Thirty days after the city kicks off the holiday season, the city will usher out 2022 with its most significant event of the year, Midnight on Front Street.

“It’s been a big year for our city,” said Barker. “2022 brought the first “A” school district rating, more infrastructure and quality of life projects in every ward, new leadership at both our universities, additional grants and several major economic development announcements. There is much to celebrate.”

“We look forward to everyone – residents and visitors – meeting us at Midnight on Front Street as we close out 2022 with a lot of celebration and usher in an even better 2023.”

The event, which will take place at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in Downtown Hattiesburg, is slated to include live music, food vendors and the dropping of the iconic Hub Sign at midnight followed by a fireworks show.

DJ Kujho will also be back for his third appearance to serve as the event’s emcee/DJ, in addition to a lineup to be announced soon.

Additional details will be shared through the months of November and December. You can follow the City of Hattiesburg on Facebook for more information.

