Hattiesburg Concert Band holds free Veterans Day concert

Hattiesburg Concert Band is in its 39th season.
Hattiesburg Concert Band is in its 39th season.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans Day weekend was wrapped up in Hattiesburg in style.

The Hattiesburg Concert Band, entering its 39th season, held a free Veterans Day concert Sunday afternoon in the Saenger Theater.

The all-volunteer band played a selection of patriotic music to honor the veterans who came out for the show.

“We were honored that they would take time and come here to play,” Band Director Kyle Hill. “This is our chance to give back to them, recognize them and say thank you. We’re honored that they will take time out of their day and the things going on this weekend to consider coming to be with us.”

Announcements regarding future concerts can be found on the band’s Facebook page.

