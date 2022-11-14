Hattiesburg Concert Band holds free Veterans Day concert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans Day weekend was wrapped up in Hattiesburg in style.

The Hattiesburg Concert Band, entering its 39th season, held a free Veterans Day concert Sunday afternoon in the Saenger Theater.

The all-volunteer band played a selection of patriotic music to honor the veterans who came out for the show.

“We were honored that they would take time and come here to play,” Band Director Kyle Hill. “This is our chance to give back to them, recognize them and say thank you. We’re honored that they will take time out of their day and the things going on this weekend to consider coming to be with us.”

Announcements regarding future concerts can be found on the band’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.