Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly as temperatures fall into the mid-40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50s across the area. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day. For tomorrow evening, there is a 70% chance of rain for the late evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 50s. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day, and we do have a 50% chance of rain in the morning hours. All of the rain is expected to be out of the Pine Belt by midafternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 50s to low 60s. There will be no chance for showers as we go throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to low 50s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

