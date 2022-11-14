Win Stuff
Fifth suspect charged in ongoing West 5th Street shooting investigation

Lee, 20, of Hattiesburg, is being charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested another suspect involved in the ongoing West 5th Street shooting investigation Monday.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged Monday morning in connection to the shooting that took place on Nov. 2.

Lee is being charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Moore says Lee has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Recently, four other suspects connected to the shooting have since been arrested and charged by the police department.

The first suspect, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting a few days after the shooting.

On Monday, Nov. 7, 19-year-old Jordan Willis, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to HPD and was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the investigation.

Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Later the same week Willis turned himself in, the third suspect, Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by HPD with assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)

All of those suspects have been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center and have had their bonds set.

Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting

The third suspect, a 16-year-old from Hattiesburg, was also arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. The teenager has since been booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

