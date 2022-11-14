Win Stuff
EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis

EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives WLBT an exclusive one-on-one interview.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives WLBT an exclusive one-on-one interview.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water.

Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s latest water crisis, as well as hear from local leaders and residents about its impact.

He will also join Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for a roundtable discussion focused on creating a “sustainable” water system for the city.

That event will be at 4 p.m., at Jackson State University Ballroom B.

Regan has visited Jackson three times in the last year to discuss its ongoing water issues.

During his last visit this summer, he met with local religious leaders to discuss the problem and met with city leaders to begin talks on a plan to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law.

The city council will also meet Tuesday, where they will discuss the ongoing negotiations with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

