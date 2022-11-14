Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor John Aniston, known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” had died at the age of 89.

Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that he died on Friday in an Instagram post.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

John Aniston played the role of Victor on the daytime program for decades, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“Days of Our Lives” also tweeted a video tribute, stating, “Your legend will live on.”

He also received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Aniston also had a role as Martin Tourneur on longtime soap opera “Search For Tomorrow” from 1979-1984.

Aniston also appeared on popular television programs “Mad Men,” “Gilmore Girls” and “The West Wing.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins fire chief talks about Annie B's
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
The Street Festival in Purvis doubled in size from 2020.
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
The 13th "Stop the Violence Walk" makes its way through Waynesboro Saturday.
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

Latest News

Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on...
MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
"There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level," President Joe Biden said in...
Biden: Election deniers lost