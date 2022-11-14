Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County.

Every year they’ve been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

This year they are focusing on helping out elderly residents.

“We compiled a list of just some of the people in Beat 5 that we noticed (who) may be having a hard time maybe struggling,” Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys said. “And like I said, we’re focusing on some of our elderly people, just trying to help them out because inflation has been hard on everyone, but its truly been hard on some of the elderly people (who) can’t get out and work and can’t do different things to compensate (for) the extra money they have to spend.”

Any citizen wanting to provide a turkey or know of somebody in need, can contact Travares Comegys at the Board of Supervisors’ office in Laurel.

