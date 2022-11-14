Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas inching closer - a Laurel group of motorcycle enthusiasts is holding a toy drive to help kids in need.

After being inspired by friends, Bout’s Routes held its annual event in Laurel Sunday, hoping to help kids in need.

“It’s for kids (who) are less fortunate, mom and dad struggling,” said Greg Boutwell. “It’s kind of a bad thing for a kid to wake up Christmas morning and not have nothing to open.”

Boutwell, who founded Bout’s Routes, said he found the inspiration for the holiday cheer from friends.

“One of our guys (who’s) in our group had an idea about doing 10 bicycles for 10 kids, and it didn’t take but a week to get 14 bicycles donated,” Boutwell said. “

The Laurel community has already shown support, driving by and donating toys to join in on the mission.

Boutwell says the support has spread all over.

“We got bikers (who’s) come from Gulfport, Meridian, Newton, all over the place,” Boutwell said. “And it’s not a certain club that’s doing this.

“It’s the whole biker community. So, it’s everybody pitching in.”

In fact, Boutwell says the group will continue to collect donations even after the end of Sunday’s toy drive.

“Contact our Facebook page, Bouts Routes, send us a message on there. If it’s local to Laurel, or anywhere in Jones County, if it’s anywhere in the state, we’ve got somebody there (who) can meet them and get something.”

