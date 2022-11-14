Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

3 airlifted from scene of Magoffin County school bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash Monday morning in Kentucky.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. The bus could be seen down a steep embankment and on its side.

According to school officials, the bus was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

The bus landed on its passenger side.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

The school district said 18 students were on board, revising an earlier number of 21 from a fire official.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but sources said at least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins fire chief talks about Annie B's
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
The Street Festival in Purvis doubled in size from 2020.
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
The 13th "Stop the Violence Walk" makes its way through Waynesboro Saturday.
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

Latest News

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on...
MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’